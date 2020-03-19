'Will ensure safe return of 50 students from Singapore'

Will ensure safe return of 50 students from Singapore: Uday Samant

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the matter is being pursued with the Centre through NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:17 ist
Commuters wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus leave the Mass Rapid Transit train station in Singapore on March 18, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the matter is being pursued with the Centre through NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

"Will take speedy steps to help 50 students from the state who are stranded at Singapore airport for want of flight service following coronavirus outbreak," an official statement quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Samant also spoke to Tanvi Bodas, a student stranded in Singapore, over phone and assured her that the state government was making all the efforts with the Centre to bring back the students.

