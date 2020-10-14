Will ensure security to Hathras rape victim's kin: Govt

Will ensure security to Hathras rape victim's family, witnesses: Uttar Pradesh govt to SC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:49 ist

The Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit in Hathras rape case, stating that it would ensure the security of victim's family and witnesses. 

It added that three-layered security has been provided to them.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has also asked the court to direct CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the probe to the state government. This can be filed by the UP DGP before the Supreme Court, it added. 

More to follow...

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Hathras rape case
CBI
Supreme Court

