Will examine demand to build a dam in Rasimanal: Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday said it will “examine” the demand by farmers for the construction of a dam across Cauvery in Rasimanal in Krishnagiri district.

“We will examine the demand,” Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department), told reporters on Wednesday in response to a question about the demand for a dam to be constructed in Rasimanal near Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery River water into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

However, he did not elaborate. Farmers from the Cauvery Delta have been demanding that a reservoir be constructed near Biligundlu to save water. The state has a huge reservoir in Mettur in Salem district.

