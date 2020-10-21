Will examine Punjab farm bills thoroughly: Tomar

Will examine Punjab farm bills thoroughly: Union Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2020, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 05:43 ist
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Centre will "thoroughly examine" the bills passed by the Punjab Assembly whenever they are sent to it, and take a decision in farmers' interest.

"I learnt that the Punjab government has passed bills related to the agriculture reform bill already passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"I am confident that the decisions that we have taken in the interest of farmers cannot be compared with anything. But in democracy, the Assembly (too) has the power to take such decisions," Tomar told PTI.

"Whenever the decision of the Assembly comes to the Union government, it will be thoroughly examined and we will take a decision in the interest of farmers," the Union minister added.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

Narendra Singh Tomar
Punjab
Agriculture
farming
Farm Bills

