Will file review plea against Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9.
"The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," Secretary of the Board Zafaryab Jilani told PTI.
