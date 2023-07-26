Broader perspective: SC on execution by hanging panel

'Will give a broader perspective’, SC on Centre's proposal to form panel to examine execution by hanging 

The court fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks as the AG was unavailable.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Centre's proposal to appoint an expert committee to examine issues raised in a plea questioning constitutionality of hanging as a mode of execution, will give a “broader perspective in consultation with wider stakeholders”.   

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was informed that Attorney General R Venkataramani has written to the Centre on setting up a committee of experts to examine the mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging.

A counsel on behalf of the Centre told the bench that a letter has been written by the AG to the Ministry of Home Affairs to set up a panel to give suggestions on the issue.

The court also allowed Project 39A of National Law University Delhi to intervene in the PIL by advocate Rishi Malhotra for abolishing the present practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and to replace it with less painful alternatives.

In March this year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to provide data which may point to a more dignified, less painful and socially acceptable method of executing prisoners other than death by hanging.

In May, the Centre told the court that the government is considering appointing an expert committee to examine whether a less painful method of execution than hanging by the neck can be found.

