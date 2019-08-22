Will give proof when Army constitutes enquiry: Rashid

Kashmir People's Movement leader and activist Shehla Rashid, on Thursday, said, "I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry, I will give the evidence then."

She was at the protest started by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the Jantar Mantar, against ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehla Rashid alleged human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Army. Her claims were denied by the Army.

I am an ordinary Kashmiri. In these times, getting merely arrested is a privilege. A 65 year old man in Srinagar died because he choked on pepper gas being used by the police. A 17 yr old boy was the first documented victim of the current crisis. What is an arrest compared to it? — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) August 19, 2019

Some of the things that people coming from Kashmir say about the situation: 1) Movement within Srinagar and to neighbouring districts is more or less permitted. Local press is restricted. 2) Cooking gas shortage has started to set in. Gas agencies are closed. — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) August 18, 2019

10) In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area. — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) August 18, 2019

