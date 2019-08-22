Will give proof when Army constitutes enquiry: Rashid

  • Aug 22 2019, 13:43pm ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2019, 13:53pm ist
Kashmir People's Movement leader and activist Shehla Rashid. (Photo: Reuters)

Kashmir People's Movement leader and activist Shehla Rashid, on Thursday, said, "I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry, I will give the evidence then."

She was at the protest started by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the Jantar Mantar, against ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Shehla Rashid alleged human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Army. Her claims were denied by the Army.

 

This is developing story. More details awaited.

