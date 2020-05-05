Will intensify anti-militancy ops further: J&K police chief

Asserting that anti-militancy operations will be intensified further across Kashmir in the coming days, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said at times security forces bear losses in the form of killing of its men.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of wreath-laying ceremony of three CRPF men killed in a brief shoot out in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, he said, “After covering their area, the CRPF men were standing in an orchard and they saw some civilians coming and asked them to stop.”

“There were two militants behind civilians who fired at the CRPF men, who retaliated fully. In between, a mentally unsound boy got stuck and he also died,” Singh said.

Asked whether militants have intensified their attacks on security forces, the police chief said security arrangements will be further strengthened and anti-militancy operations further intensified across Kashmir.”

“You must have seen that security arrangements were already strengthened and anti-militancy operations were going on and these will be further intensified,” he asserted.

On the recent Handwara encounter in which five security personnel, including a colonel, were killed, Singh said, “The militants were chased for three days after which they were zeroed in at a house. Security forces have to bear losses in the form of killing of its men, at times.”

He said that wherever security forces get information about militants, operations are launched and militants are being chased. “We will continue to chase the militants involved in the attacks on forces,” the police chief said.

Replying to a query whether the police was facing multiple challenges in times of COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Police personnel in thousands are everywhere on roads, quarantine centres, with screening teams, contact tracing, at red zones, orange zones and at the same time maintaining law and order and also fighting militants very effectively. Our men are fulfilling all responsibilities in a professional manner.”