Gadkari to look into 'poor quality NH' in Maharashtra

Will look into NCP leader's complaint on NH's poor quality construction in Maharashtra's Parbani: Gadkari

NCP leader Fauzia Khan raised this issue during the Question Hour in the Upper House

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 15:38 ist
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that he will look into the complaint of NCP leader Fauzia Khan with regard to poor quality construction of National Highway 752K from Gangakhed to Parbhani in Maharashtra.

Raising this issue during the Question Hour, the NCP leader said the national highways have always been constructed keeping excellence in quality in mind. "But in many places, it's been noticed that contractors and the government employees hand in hand have given a lot of scope to corruption and the road specifications are not adhered to at all".

The NCP leader also mentioned that she had given a complaint to the Union Minister about road number 752K from Gangakhed to Parbhani which has developed traverse and longitudinal cracks all through the road.

"And every official seems to be in connivance (and) nothing has been done. Again and again. I'm writing to the government. I have also written to the Honorable (Union) Minister. How can we allow this kind of irresponsible use of public money?" she asked.

To which, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said any state PWD (Public Works Department) is responsible and executive agency for road highways.

"Already, the member has given me the complaint about the quality of this project. I will look into it again and I will verify the things," Gadkari added. 

