Will not spare any effort in bringing back Indians stuck in Ukraine, says PM Modi in poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bringing home Indians stranded in Ukraine. Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

Taking a jibe at rivals, the prime minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

