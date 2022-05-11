Will oust corrupt BJP from Assam: Abhishek Banerjee

Will oust corrupt BJP from Assam: Abhishek Banerjee

The MP set a target of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of 14 in 2024

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 17:24 ist
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that he will do "everything possible" to oust the “corrupt” BJP government from power in Assam.

Addressing Trinamool Congress workers for the first time in Assam at a programme, the MP set a target of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of 14 in 2024.

"Wherever the TMC has entered, it has fought till the last. We will fight to evict the BJP in two years... I won't budge until we win in this state.

"We will do everything possible to remove the corrupt BJP even if I am killed. We won't look back once we start the fight," Banerjee said.

He also exuded confidence that West Bengal’s ruling party will form government in both Tripura and Meghalaya, where assembly elections are due next year.

"Assembly elections in Assam are due in four years. But, the Lok Sabha polls will take place in two years. We will fight and win 10 seats out of 14 here," the TMC leader said.

He said the TMC will form district and block committees in Assam within the next few months, and the party will have such panels in all the booths by the end of 2022. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
BJP
Abhishek Banerjee
Assam
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

 