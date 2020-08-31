Will PM Modi give a befitting response to China, asks Congress

Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government demanding when it would give a befitting reply to China as the Army reported fresh attempts of transgression by Chinese troops in Ladakh.

“The sovereignty of India is being attacked. Our land is being captured. But where is the Modi government,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said soon after the Indian Army reported fresh Chinese transgression near the southern bank of Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Read: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of destroying informal economy

Congress also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being hesitant in admitting China’s misadventures along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“Aatmanirbhar, Toys and Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China,” Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said.

Surjewala termed the Indian Army statement on the attempted transgressions near Pangong Tso as “shocking” and also sought to highlight the increased presence of Chinese troops near Lipulekh in Uttarakhand.

Also Read: Congress slams BJP govt over Chinese aggression at Line of Actual Control

Chinese missiles have been installed in Doka La and Naku La pass. It is a threat to India. Forces are protecting the border. But where is the Prime Minister,” Surjewala said.

He sought to know when the Prime Minister’s ‘red eyes’ against China would make an appearance.

“When will he give a befitting reply to China? Where is the Defence Minister? We demand that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister should come forward and inform us about the situation. When will they remove Chinese transgression from our territory,” the Congress leader asked.