Will PM Modi's World Economic Forum visit be stopped on pretext of cost-benefit analysis, asks Manish Sisodia

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday asked if Vinai Kumar Saxena would stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to World Economic Forum on pretext of cost-benefit analysis.

"The L-G is impeding the government work by seeking cost-benefit analysis. Will PM Modi's visit to World Economic Forum be stopped on same pretext?" he asked.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training but the L-G delayed it on one pretext or the other.

"Teachers need world-class training to impart best education. The BJP doesn't know it, they have nothing to do with education," he added, adding that teachers' training transformed Delhi's education system but the BJP wants to stop it.

More to follow...