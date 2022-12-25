Will probe 'love jihad' angle in Tunisha's death: BJP

Will probe 'love jihad' angle in Tunisha's death: BJP leader

What was the reason for the suicide? Is there love-jihad in this? Or is there some other issue. Investigation will reveal the truth, said the BJP leader

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 25 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 16:24 ist
The 20-year-old Tunisha’s co-actor Shazeen Mohammed Khan has been arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide by the police in Palghar district. Credit: IANS Photo

A day after actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, the BJP assured that the angle of love jihad would be investigated in the case and if necessary, action would be taken. 

The 20-year-old Tunisha’s co-actor Shazeen Mohammed Khan has been arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide by the police in Palghar district. 

Also Read | Film and TV personalities mourn Tunisha Sharma's death

“….What was the reason for the suicide? Is there love-jihad in this? Or is there some other issue. Investigation will reveal the truth, but Tunisha Sharma's family will 100 per cent get justice,” Kadam said. On the issue of love jihad, he said: “…and if this is a case of love jihad, then the police will also probe what organisations are behind it and who the conspirators are,” BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam said. 

