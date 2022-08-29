Will send full report on Phogat probe to Haryana authorities: Goa CM

The state government will send a full report of its investigation in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Bhagat to the Haryana administration, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant said that he had given an assurance to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after the latter called him with the request.

“Full report of the investigation, which has taken place till today, will be sent to Haryana Chief Minister and DGP Haryana by today evening,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

On Sunday, the Goa Chief Minister had said that the murder case, in which five persons, including the two alleged murderers, would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation if requested by Khattar.

“All senior police are investigating the case. Those who are directly and indirectly involved (drug peddlers or hoteliers) are arrested in this case,” Sawant also said.

So far two persons, both of them Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh have been booked for allegedly murdering her, along with two drug dealers as well as the owner of the restaurant where Phogat was drugged.

“Nobody involved will go scot-free. Those involved will go behind the bars. Cases will be filed against them. So far five persons are arrested,” Sawant had said.

Phogat, who hails from Haryana, had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

Her family had however alleged foul play in Phogat's death, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had initially claimed that Phogat had died due to a heart attack.

A police probe later revealed that Sangwan was drugged by her associate duo, before her death. The motive for the crime has not been established yet.