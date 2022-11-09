Will serve all citizens of the country: CJI

"From today, we will serve all citizens of the country whether in terms of the use of technology, registry reforms or judicial reforms. We will take care of the concerns of each citizen," Justice D Y Chandrachud said, after taking over as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

He said that his assurance is not only through words but by deeds too.

Justice Chandrachud was administered the oath of office as the CJI on Wednesday, in a first where a father-son duo has occupied the country's highest judicial chair.

His father, Justice Y V Chandrachud was the 16th CJI. He was appointed on February 22, 1978, to the day he retired on July 11, 1985. He served as the longest CJI.

In a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud.

The judge will continue to occupy the highest chair in the judiciary for two years and one day. He would retire on November 10, 2024.

Several VVIPs, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and sitting SC judges as well as former CJI U U Lalit, NHRC Chairman Justice Arun Mishra were present on the occasion.

Before sitting on the bench, Justice Chandrachud offered his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by offering the garland to the statute.

His wife Kalpana Das also accompanied him on the first day in the office.

Justice Chandrachud joined the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, after his stint as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013.

He has been part of over 200 judgements including some landmarks like the Ayodhya case, the right to privacy, Sabrimala, and decriminalising adultery.

Justice Chandrachud was first appointed as judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

In June 1998 itself, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court.

After having passed BA with Honours in Economics from premier St Stephen's College, New Delhi, Justice Chandrachud completed LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He went to Harvard Law School, USA, to obtain an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD).

Justice Chandrachud practised primarily law at the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court and other High Courts. He was chosen by the NDA government to serve as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until 2000.