'Will share Intelligence reports with RSS to work out solution,' TN to SC on 'route march' across the State

The RSS on Friday told the Supreme Court that it would not insist on taking out a route march across Tamil Nadu on March 5, as the state government said that it would share the intelligence reports on possible threat to breach of peace and law and order to work out a solution to the issues.

A bench of Justices R Subramanian and Pankaj Mithal, which showed disinclination to entertain the Tamil Nadu's plea against the Madras High Court's order, put it for consideration on March 17.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu government, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted, "I will communicate to other side in sealed cover the inputs received by us and the proposed routes by us for the march. we will work it out."

Also Read | Nitish has agreed to send all-party delegation to Tamil Nadu: Leader of Oppn

He also said the state was not for banning the 'route march' but wanted to restrict it in places affected by banned outfit Popular Front of India and bomb blasts.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the RSS submitted, "We are not going to do anything till March 11 or March 12 or March 14. But please see the order being assailed...the government of the day sought to ban us".

"They are unable to control a terrorist organisation there and that is why they want to ban us. If we are being attacked, the state has to protect us," he said, seeking to know the apprehension of the state.

He also pointed out marches have been taken by Dalit Panthers and the ruling DMK.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government sought to restrict the 'march' and prohibited it in six districts affected by activities of banned outfit PFI and bomb blasts.

In its petition, the state government, through its counsel Dr Joseph Aristotle stated that allowing such a march could cause law and order issue and other problem. The action, initiated by the State is within reasonable restrictions on the fundamental rights under Article 19(2) of the Constitution to maintain public order.

The state government relied upon the intelligence reports containing apprehension for disturbance of public peace following the ban on Popular Front of India in September, 2022.

A two-judge bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq of the Madras High Court, had earlier last month in its order allowed the RSS plea, and permitted it to conduct a route march.

While allowing RSS to conduct a route march, the HC had noted that the State must uphold the citizens' right to freedom of speech and expression.

The HC had also directed the RSS to file fresh applications for carrying out the route March on three different dates. It had also directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit the RSS to take out route marches on any of such dates in various districts across the state on public roads.

The HC had also allowed the RSS members to wear their uniform and play its musical band during the March throughout Tamil Nadu.