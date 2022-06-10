'Will act against use of kids in protests over Prophet'

Will take strict legal action against use of children in 'violent protests' over Prophet remarks: NCPCR

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these 'violent demonstrations'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2022, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 19:01 ist
People belonging to Muslim community stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid protests over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations" and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Mohammed last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

protest
children
Prophet Mohammed
NCPCR
India News

What's Brewing

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 