'Will work in public-pvt plan to ensure Covid-19 care'

Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of Covid healthcare: Piyush Goyal

He also stressed the importance of ensuring vaccines at an affordable price to all

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 20 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 23:27 ist
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper Covid healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring vaccines at an affordable price to all, including less developed countries and poor.

India will play an important role in ensuring cost-effective and innovative healthcare solutions for the future, he added.

"We will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper Covid healthcare to over 1.3 billion Indians. This will ensure the success in the battles that lie ahead, " he said at CII's Asia Health 2020 summit.

Piyush Goyal
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus

