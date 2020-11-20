Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of Covid healthcare: Piyush Goyal

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper Covid healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring vaccines at an affordable price to all, including less developed countries and poor.
India will play an important role in ensuring cost-effective and innovative healthcare solutions for the future, he added.
"We will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper Covid healthcare to over 1.3 billion Indians. This will ensure the success in the battles that lie ahead, " he said at CII's Asia Health 2020 summit.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown
Santa? Is that you behind that mask?
India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle
America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again
Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV
2020 US Election: What you need to know right now
More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown