Will work towards establishing Madurai as second capital of Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

Launching his party’s campaign for the 2021 assembly polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Sunday vowed to make Madurai, the temple town and the capital of ancient Pandian Kingdom, the second capital of Tamil Nadu when his party comes to power.

Speaking at an event as part of his campaign, Kamal Haasan said “honesty” is the only promise that he wishes to give to the people in return for their votes in the assembly elections due in the first half of 2021. Taking a dig at the Dravidian majors who have been ruling the state since 1967, Kamal Haasan said the degradation of Madurai is an example of their governance.

“In January, the bulls will engage in Jallikattu. In May, we will engage in a fight with unworthy people (political parties). I am ready. You also get ready. We will transform Madurai. It is our duty to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu when we come to power,” Kamal Haasan said.

His comments come months after members of the ruling AIADMK demanded that Madurai be turned into the second capital of the state for the convenience of the people. Though Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar floated the idea of a second capital, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said there was no such proposal before the government.

He also asked people to get ready to embrace “political change” while promising to deliver governance at the doorsteps of the people. “When people come to your homes asking for your votes, why should you go to them for development? It should come to you at your doorstep. I will be your tool in bringing about political change,” the actor said.

Kamal Haasan, who launched MNM in 2018, is the chief ministerial candidate of the party, which scored over 3.5 percentage votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His party projects itself as an alternative to the Dravidian majors -- DMK and AIADMK, making the 2021 election ground a crowded affair.

To a question whether his party-led government will implement prohibition, Kamal Haasan said he would not promise things that are not feasible. “It is a fact that liquor came into being when agriculture came into being. I am against the government selling liquor through a corporation led by IAS officers,” he said, while promising to revert to the pre-2002 policy of handing over sale of liquor to the private sector.

TASMAC, which sells liquor in Tamil Nadu, is a state-owned company.