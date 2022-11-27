Govt likely to table bill allowing NPR updation

Winter session: Government likely to table bill allowing NPR updation using birth and death data

The government shared the draft of the Bill last year for public suggestions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 16:37 ist
Indian Parliament building. Credit: AFP Photo

The government is likely to introduce a bill in the Winter Session that will permit the Registrar General of India to maintain births and deaths data and use it to update the National Population Register (NPR).

The data will be used to update electoral rolls, the Aadhar database, ration cards, passports and driving licenses as well, according to The Indian Express report

The government shared the draft of the Bill — which will amend the Registration of Birth and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969 — last year for public suggestions. 

Also Read | Census, NPR databases declared as critical information infrastructure

The government proposes to amend Section 3 of the RBD Act through the insertion of Section 3A, which says: “The Registrar General, India shall maintain the database of registered births and deaths at national level, that may be used, with the approval of Central Government, to update Population Register prepared under the Citizenship Act, 1955; Electoral Registers or Electoral Rolls prepared under Representation of People Act, 1951."

The government has proposed amendments in Section 8 which deals with the requirement of citizens and house heads to give information on births and deaths. It says those responsible would also be required to provide "Aadhaar number, if available, of parents and the informant in case of birth, and of the deceased, parents, husband or wife and the informant in case of death”.
 
The draft bill has also amended the word "oldest male" in the house for providing information of births and deaths to the "oldest person" in the house.
 
It has also made it mandatory for medical institutions to provide a certificate as to the cause of death to the Registrar and a copy to the nearest relative.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Population Register
Winter Session
Indian Parliament
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The demise of audio-only app Clubhouse...

DH Radio | The demise of audio-only app Clubhouse...

Migratory birds arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

Migratory birds arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

Beauty in abstraction

Beauty in abstraction

The fizzy feel-good brews

The fizzy feel-good brews

Philly, the city of murals

Philly, the city of murals

How Pandavapura got its name!

How Pandavapura got its name!

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

 