Wipro shares at record high on quarterly profit

Wipro shares at record high on better-than-expected quarterly profit

Wipro's second-quarter IT service revenue growth was ahead of the top-end of the guided range, analysts at IDBI Capital wrote in a note

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2021, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 10:46 ist
Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of 29.31 billion rupees ($389.19 million) in the quarter ended September 30. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of India's Wipro Ltd surged as much as 7.6% to a record high on Thursday, a day after the IT services company logged a near 19% rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

The company's IT services revenue in the quarter rose to 193.80 billion rupees compared with 147.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

Wipro's second-quarter IT service revenue growth was ahead of the top-end of the guided range, analysts at IDBI Capital wrote in a note.

Also read: Sensex jumps over 350 points to hit 61,000 for first time; Nifty tops 18,200

"Wipro has registered healthy growth in revenues on an organic basis. The company, under the new CEO, is on the verge of a turnaround," the note said.

Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of 29.31 billion rupees ($389.19 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with 24.66 billion rupees a year earlier, and beating analysts' estimates of 28.48 billion rupees.

Revenue at the firm rose to 196.67 billion rupees versus 151.15 billion rupees a year earlier.

The country's No.2 IT services firm, Infosys Ltd, rose as much as 4.4% after it beat market estimates for quarterly consolidated net profit and forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shares
Wipro
business
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 