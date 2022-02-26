Wish India had voted for Ukraine in UNSC, Congress MP Manish Tewari

After India decided to abstain from the UNSC resolution against Russia, Congress leader Manish Tewari has criticised the move and said India should have voted for Ukraine.

"There comes a time when nations need to stand up and not stand aside. I sincerely wish India had voted in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at the UNSC who are facing unprecedented and unjustified aggression. A friend needs to be told when they are wrong."

He added that a New Iron Curtain has descended over the world. "India will have to pick sides. It no longer has the luxury of sitting on top of the Iron Curtain because India gradually gutted Non-Alignment going all the way back to 1991."

Tewari has said that India should unequivocally condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in unambiguous terms. There comes a time when you need to tell 'friends' they can't indulge in Regime change. India's conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a spade a spade.

He also criticised the past governments on the foreign policy stand, "Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with the erstwhile the Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet invasion of Hungary - 1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979. The principle is - In the 21st century can you change status quo by force?"

India joined China and the United Arab Emirates on Friday evening in staying on the sidelines on the resolution which received 11 votes in the 15-member Council but was shot down by Russia which as a permanent member used its veto.

Explaining the abstention, India's Permanent Representative T S Tirumurti said, "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it."

"Dialogue is the only answer to the settling of differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment", he said.

