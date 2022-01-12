Wishes pour in as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turns 50

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned 50 on Wednesday with wishes pouring in from her family and party leaders.

Taking to Twitter, her husband Robert Vadra wrote: "Happy Birthday P...Here's to your big day, and with all the years of experience, you're more amazing than ever. Your contagious laughter, enthusiasm, kindness and strength gives me, the kids and all around you a reason to live each day, and makes us proud to be part of your life.

Happy Birthday P…😍

Your contagious laughter,enthusiasm, kindness & strength gives me, kids & others around you a reason to live each day in a better way.

Wishing u good health,happiness and more strength in the years to come.Keep smiling and shining as you always do 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/5JjG2OgoKj — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) January 12, 2022

Wishing you best of health, all affection and more strength in the better days, and years to come ahead. Keep smiling and shining as you always do."

Congress state President DK Shivakumar tweeted: "Smt. @PriyankaGandhi has always been at forefront, speaking about the issues of common people especially women. On her birthday, wishing her more power and strength to continue being the strong willed, empathetic leader that she is!"

Smt. @PriyankaGandhi has always been at forefront, speaking about the issues of common people especially women. On her birthday, wishing her more power and strength to continue being the strong willed, empathetic leader that she is! pic.twitter.com/UyNo9jPeKx — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) January 12, 2022

Party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls next month, Priyanka Gandhi stepped into politics formally in 2019. But she had been active in Amethi when Sonia Gandhi contested first elections.

But her entry into politics has not been easy as she made her political debut when the strength of Congress had reduced.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has pinned high hopes for the fairer sex with her slogan larki hun lar sakti hun (am a girl, I can fight). She says if women become aware of their rights and unite, the day is not far when they would have a sizeable presence in Parliament.

Her campaign has cased jitters in the opposition camp and she has earned praises in the party but yet the outcome of Assembly results is awaited.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: