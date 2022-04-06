With 1,086 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily infections see uptick

India on Wednesday reported an uptick in daily infections with 1,086 new Covid-19 cases.

1,198 recoveries and 71 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

On Tuesday daily cases hit a low of 795.

Active cases now stand at 11,871. The death toll is now 5,21,487 and the positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent.

185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the national immunisation drive.

