With 1,086 Covid cases, India's daily infections rise

With 1,086 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily infections see uptick

On Tuesday daily cases hit a low of 795

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 09:25 ist

India on Wednesday reported an uptick in daily infections with 1,086 new Covid-19 cases.

1,198 recoveries and 71 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

On Tuesday daily cases hit a low of 795.

Active cases now stand at 11,871. The death toll is now 5,21,487 and the positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent.

185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the national immunisation drive.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 