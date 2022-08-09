With 12,751 fresh infections, India sees over 21% decline in daily Covid cases

12,751 new Covid cases; India's daily tally falls 21%

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 09 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 12,751 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16,412 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the daily caseload declined 21 per cent from Monday. The country logged 16,167 infections a day ago.

India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 deaths which includes 10 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

