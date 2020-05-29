With 128 new cases, J&K’s COVID-19 tally touches 2,164

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 2164.

Among the new cases, 94 are travelers returning from outside J&K. This was the third consecutive day when the UT reported more than a hundred positive cases. J&K recorded 162 and 115 positive cases on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The number of casualties due to the coronavirus rose to 28 in the region after a 70-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district tested positive a day after his death.

Health officials said the septuagenarian was admitted on May 27 as “pneumonia patient with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus.” He died at SMHS hospital last evening, he said. “Today his sample report showed positive for SARS COV-2,” said nodal officer, COVID-19, Dr. Salim Khan.

Of all COVID fatalities in the UT, 25 are from Kashmir division and three are from Jammu. Officials said that of the new 128 positive cases, 92 were reported in Kashmir while 36 were in Jammu.

Of the 10 districts of Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported in Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama districts, taking the total tally in the division to 1728.

The highest jump was in Srinagar with 27 new cases, all travelers, while Kulgam recorded 19 new cases including 18 travelers followed by Kupwara with 18 cases, including six travelers.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri districts, taking the division tally to 436.

For the past one week, J&K has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The UT recorded the highest single-day spike of 162 new cases on Wednesday (May 27) with two deaths due to the respiratory disease.

J&K crossed the 1,000 mark on May 15 and it took just 13 days to add 1,000 cases to the total. While the first case was reported on March 9, the first 1,000 patients took 80 days to accumulate. J&K government says the rise in cases is due to intensive testing.