With 1.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases, daily infections see dip

India on Tuesday reported a slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,68,063 fresh coronavirus infections and 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India reported 1,79,723 new cases on Monday, most of them in the country's biggest cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

On Tuesday, the country's death toll rose to 4,84,213, while 69,959 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 8,21,446.

Under the national immunisation drive, 152 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India began administering the 'precaution' dose of the coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups on Monday. Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the jab.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients not to test themselves unless they belong to the “at risk” category due to their age or comorbidities.

The new testing strategy is in sync with the Centre’s new home isolation policy, in which it has been suggested that a person is not required to undergo a Covid-19 test after a seven-day isolation period if he/she doesn’t have fever for the previous three days.

Check out the latest DH videos here: