With 17 new patients, COVID-19 positive cases jump to 92 in J&K

In a steep single-day rise, the number of COVID-19 positive patients jumped to 92 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with 17 positive cases reported in the day.

Those who tested positive, include eight patients admitted at Government Medical College in north Kashmir’s Baramulla while five others are admitted at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar and one at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar.

The rest of the three positive cases, who were reported in the early morning, are from the Udhampur district of the Jammu division.

As per officials, out of these 92 COVID-19-affected people, 87 are active patients as three persons—two from Jammu and one (first COVID-19 patient) from Kashmir have recovered while two others died. Among the active cases, 68 are in Kashmir and 19 are in Jammu.

It was the single highest day rise in J&K since the first positive COVID-19 case was reported on March 19. Earlier on March 28, J&K recorded a single-day jump as 12 persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 which included a doctor from Jammu.

A senior doctor said that the graph for COVID-19 positives is likely to rise steeply in the coming days as more testing is conducted across J&K, especially in the valley. As a result of the narrow testing criteria, he said, so-far a lesser number of positive cases are coming to the fore.