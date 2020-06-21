With 21 fatalities, UP's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 550

With 21 fatalities, UP's COVID-19 toll climbs to 550

  Jun 21 2020
Migrant workers leave a bus station upon returning from their village after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ghaziabad on June 10, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

 As many as 21 COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 550 in the state, a senior state government official said.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here that 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

As many as 10,995 or 62.01 COVID-19 patients have completely recovered from the illness in the state, he said.

Over 5.60 lakh samples have so far been tested for the disease in the state, including 16,125 on Saturday, Prasad said, adding that testing is continuously being expanded.

Prasad said soon antigen testing will also be started in select cities of the state. It will be started in the National Capital Region (NCR), Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

