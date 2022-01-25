With 2.5L new Covid cases, India's daily infections dip

With 2.55 lakh new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 3 lakh

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 09:07 ist
India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below the 3-lakh mark on Tuesday as the nation logged 2,55,874 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 614 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 22,36,842. 

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze.

"We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."

More to follow...

