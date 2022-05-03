With 2,568 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

With 2,568 fresh cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

The active caseload fell by 363 to 19,137

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2022, 08:51 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 08:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases dropped further on Tuesday, with the country reporting 2,568 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

A total of 20 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 5,23,889.

The active caseload fell by 363 to 19,137.

In the last 24 hours, 2,911 people recovered from the viral infection, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, 16,23,795 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for 'Pirates' 6

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

DH Toon | Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest

DH Toon | Kishor's playing his cards close to his chest

 