With 2,568 fresh cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

India's daily Covid-19 cases dropped further on Tuesday, with the country reporting 2,568 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

A total of 20 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 5,23,889.

The active caseload fell by 363 to 19,137.

In the last 24 hours, 2,911 people recovered from the viral infection, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, 16,23,795 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

