2.81L new Covid cases, lowest in a month; 4,106 deaths

With 2.81 lakh single-day Covid cases, daily infections lowest in a month; 4,106 deaths

Active cases have dipped to 35,16,997

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 09:49 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 11:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday reported 2,81,386 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 19, and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

3,78,741 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Active cases have dipped to 35,16,997.

This is the third straight day that the country witnessed over 4,000 deaths over a 24-hour period.

More to follow...

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship

Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 