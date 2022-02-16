Daily infections up marginally with 30K new Covid cases

With 30,615 new Covid-19 cases, daily infections up marginally

In the last 24 hours, 514 persons died of the virus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 09:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 30,615 new coronavirus infections, marginally higher than 27,409 cases a day ago.

In the last 24 hours, 514 persons died of the virus, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases declined to 3,70,240 while 82,988 recovered over the past one day.

India has so far administered 173 crore vaccines under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of Covid-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coornavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

 