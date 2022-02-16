With 30,615 new Covid-19 cases, daily infections up marginally

India on Wednesday reported 30,615 new coronavirus infections, marginally higher than 27,409 cases a day ago.

In the last 24 hours, 514 persons died of the virus, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases declined to 3,70,240 while 82,988 recovered over the past one day.

India has so far administered 173 crore vaccines under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of Covid-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.

More to follow...

