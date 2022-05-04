With 3,205 infections, daily Covid cases see an uptick

With 3,205 more infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases see an uptick

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 09:12 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 09:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Wednesday reported un uptick in daily infections with 3,205 fresh Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the country saw 2,568 new cases.

Meanwhile, 2,802 recoveries, and 31 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 19,509, Union Health Ministry data showed.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
India News
Covid-19

