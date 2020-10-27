With 36,470 infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases decline sharply; lowest in over 3 months

India's daily Covid-19 cases lowest in over 3 months

India's total cases now stand at 79,46,429 and the death toll mounted to 1,19,502 with 488 more deaths reported on Tuesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 09:59 ist
Total active cases are now over 6.25 lakh and over 72 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus thus far. Credit: PTI

India reported a steep decline in its daily Covid-19 spike on Tuesday. With 36,470 new cases reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare data, the country saw its lowest number of fresh cases since July 18.

India's total cases now stand at 79,46,429 and the death toll mounted to 1,19,502 with 488 more deaths reported on Tuesday, according to the ministry data.

The nation's daily number of deaths also declined to the lowest in nearly four months.

Total active cases are now over 6.25 lakh and over 72 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus thus far.

India's coronavirus tally is second only to the United States and is the worst-hit nation by the coronavirus in Asia.

 

