With 3,712 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally jumps

India's daily Covid-19 cases continued to rise as the nation reported 3,712 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 4,31,64,544, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases jumped to 19,509 in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with five more fatalities.

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...