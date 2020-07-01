With 3.87 lakh Covid-19 cases in June, India past six lakh-mark; Centre steps up testing

As India added nearly four lakh, Covid-19 patients in June, the government on Wednesday asked states to step up testing and enabled all doctors to prescribe tests for the highly infectious disease.

On June 1, India had 1,98,127 confirmed cases of Covid-19 which ballooned to 5,85,493 on June 30. On July 1, India had crossed the six lakh mark and the total number of confirmed cases was 6.03,214 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a letter to state governments, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava asked them to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified doctors, including private practitioners, to prescribe Covid test to any individual fulfilling the ICMR guidelines.

“ICMR has strongly recommended that laboratories should be free to test any individual in accordance to the ICMR Guidelines and State authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested, as early testing will help in containing the virus and saving lives,” a health ministry statement said.

The fresh directions from the Centre came as India added fresh Covid-19 cases rapidly after reaching the one lakh mark on May 18. By June 2, India had two lakh cases, it added another lakh in 10 days to reach the three lakh mark on June 12.

The progress to four lakh cases was in eight days on June 20. India had added another one lakh case to reach the five lakh mark on June 26.

Sudan and Bhargava told the state governments and union territories the capacity utilisation of the testing labs, particularly in private sector, was grossly sub-optimal.

ICMR has so far approved a total of 1,056 laboratories for Covid-19 testing of which 764 labs were in the public sector and 292 in the private sector.

The centre has asked states to take up testing in campaign mode by setting up camps, using mobile vans in high incidence areas to collect samples of all symptomatic individuals and their contacts and test them using the rapid antigen testing platform.

The laboratories have also been asked to load the testing data on the ICMR database and also report to state, district, city authorities for surveillance and contact tracing.