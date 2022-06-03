With 4,041 new Covid cases, India's active caseload jumps to 21,177

India's daily Covid-19 cases continued to rise as the nation reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 4,31,68,585, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases soared past the 20,000 mark to 21,177 with an increase of 1,668 infections in the last 24 hours.

The country's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,651, with 10 more fatalities.

More to follow...