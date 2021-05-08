With 4,187 record deaths in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 crisis worsens

With 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 2,38,270 with record 4,187 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960.

Meanwhile, an Indian-American group of physicians is shipping 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India to save the lives of the people infected with the coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)