With 44,879 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally rises to 87.28 lakh

India sees 44,879 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 87.28L

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 12:50 ist
A medical worker collects a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a dispensary in New Delhi on November 10, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 87.28 lakh on Friday with a single-day increase of 44,879 cases, while the recoveries surged to 81,15,580, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours and the total coronavirus cases mounted to 87,28,795, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
ICMR
Union Health Ministry

