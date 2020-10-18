India sees 61,817 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 deaths

With 61,817 new Covid-19 cases, India sees below 70K single-day cases for seventh day

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2020, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 11:01 ist
Train passengers wearing facemasks as a preventative measure against the Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.45 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.52 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

