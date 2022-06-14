At 6,594 cases, India's daily Covid infections down 18%

With 6,594 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections down over 18%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 09:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Tuesday recorded 6,594 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a decline of 18.4 per cent from the previous day's 8,084 infections. Meanwhile 4,035 recoveries were logged in the same time period.

Active caseload currently stands at 50,548.

More to follow...

