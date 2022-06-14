With 6,594 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections down over 18%

India on Tuesday recorded 6,594 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a decline of 18.4 per cent from the previous day's 8,084 infections. Meanwhile 4,035 recoveries were logged in the same time period.
Active caseload currently stands at 50,548.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth
Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar
US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia
DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!
'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city
IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes
Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh