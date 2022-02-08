With 67.5K infections, India logs dip in daily Covid cases, deaths rise by 1,188

India on Tuesday reported 67,597 new coronavirus cases and 1,188 fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

This is nearly 20,000 infections lesser than a day earlier. Most states have eased Covid curbs with offices and schools reopening.

Meanwhile active cases declined to 11,08,938 and the recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent with 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

