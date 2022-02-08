India's daily Covid cases fall to 67,597

With 67.5K infections, India logs dip in daily Covid cases, deaths rise by 1,188

Active cases declined to 11,08,938

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 08 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 67,597 new coronavirus cases and 1,188 fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

This is nearly 20,000 infections lesser than a day earlier. Most states have eased Covid curbs with offices and schools reopening.

Meanwhile active cases declined to 11,08,938 and the recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent with 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

 