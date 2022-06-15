With 8,822 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths, India's daily infections up 33%

India on Wednesday recorded an uptick in daily infections with 8,822 new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile the country logged 5,718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Wednesday's cases show a 33 per cent rise from Tuesday's 6,594 infections.
India's Active caseload currently stands at 53,637.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube