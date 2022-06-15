India's daily infections up 33% with 8,822 Covid cases

With 8,822 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths, India's daily infections up 33%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2022, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 09:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Wednesday recorded an uptick in daily infections with 8,822 new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile the country logged 5,718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Wednesday's cases show a 33 per cent rise from Tuesday's 6,594 infections.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 53,637.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

