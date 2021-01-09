With 9 new cases, 90 in India have new UK virus strain

With 9 new cases, 90 in India have new UK coronavirus strain

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 13:51 ist
Covid-19 testing setup, handled by Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine more persons have tested positive for the UK mutant strain of Covid-19 in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

With this, a total of 90 Covid-19 patients in India now have the new UK coronavirus strain.

Flights from Britain to India resumed from Friday and the Centre has put in place comprehensive and stringent surveillance measures to monitor travellers from Britain.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

As per the new standard operating procedures, passengers will be tested before boarding the flight in Britain and upon arrival in India at the cost of the passenger. On arrival, passengers who test negative will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as against seven days.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said orders have been issued to place travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on return from Britain in an isolation facility. Those testing negative too would be taken to quarantine facilities for seven days, followed by home quarantine for another seven days.

The 90 who have tested positive for the new variant of the virus have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

