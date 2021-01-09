With 9 new cases, 90 in India have new UK coronavirus strain

Nine more persons have tested positive for the UK mutant strain of Covid-19 in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With this, a total of 90 Covid-19 patients in India now have the new UK coronavirus strain.

Flights from Britain to India resumed from Friday and the Centre has put in place comprehensive and stringent surveillance measures to monitor travellers from Britain.

As per the new standard operating procedures, passengers will be tested before boarding the flight in Britain and upon arrival in India at the cost of the passenger. On arrival, passengers who test negative will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as against seven days.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said orders have been issued to place travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on return from Britain in an isolation facility. Those testing negative too would be taken to quarantine facilities for seven days, followed by home quarantine for another seven days.

The 90 who have tested positive for the new variant of the virus have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.