With a slew of new state chief appointments, BJP eyes 2024 elections

With an eye on the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opponent is still unclear, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced new in-charges to oversee electioneering in several states.

Bihar, which recently saw tectonic shifts in its politics after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is on BJP’s radar. National general secretary Vinod Tawde has been given charge of the state, for not just general elections but also the 2025 state elections.

Tawde replaces Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as state chief, where the saffron party aims to bag over 35 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has replaced two national secretaries—D Purandeswari and Kailash Vijayvarghia—from top positions in non-BJP states Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, respectively.

BJP leader Om Mathur will work to realise the party’s aim to remove Congress from power in Chhattisgarh in 2023 elections. Campaigning has already begun with senior leader J P Nadda holding roadshows and other events in capital Raipur.

After a tough fight against the ruling TMC, BJP became the main opposition in West Bengal in what was called a stellar electoral performance. To keep up its pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, BJP has placed Sunil Bansal, recently appointed a national general secretary, in the state. He also heads Odisha and Telangana.

To face off against the TRS government in Telangana where CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has been stepping up heat on the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre, the BJP has appointed Tarun Chugh as in-charge.

National spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made in-charge of all northeastern states, a step up from just Manipur earlier. Former union minister Prakash Javadekar is in charge of Kerala, where the BJP is keen to increase its representation.

Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb has been entrusted with Haryana and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will oversee election work in Punjab and Chandigarh. Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai will be reviewing the party’s progress in Jharkhand, where elections are due in 2024.

The saffron party focussed on former CMs and union ministers for these posts as they needed members familiar with election preparations but who do not have pressing organisational workload.