With Azad in new avatar of J&K politics, leaders start jumping ship

The resignation of former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress and his proposed launch of a new party in Jammu and Kashmir has again given rise to political leaders jumping the ship to find roles in the frozen politics of the Union Territory (UT).

Following the collapse of the coalition government headed by PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 19, 2018, dozens of leaders have switched loyalties from one party to the other.

The race started soon after the collapse of the Mufti-led government with a sizable number of leaders from the party quitting to join the rival National Conference (NC), J&K People’s Conference (PC). After the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, a new party was floated by Altaf Bukhari, who had previously been a cabinet minister in the Mufti-led government from 2015-2018.

A good number of leaders from the PDP and even a few from Congress and other smaller parties joined the Bukhari-led Apni Party after it was formed in March 2020. In 2021, some of the leaders from the PDP and the NC switched loyalties to Sajjad Lone’s PC.

In the latest round of political kickboxing, over a dozen senior Congress leaders left the party to join Azad’s new party which is expected to be launched on September 4 in Jammu. While Bukhari’s Apni Party and Lone’s PC have been relegated for time being, the limelight for time being has shifted to Azad’s next move.

While Congress and Apni Party have accused Azad of launching the new party “at the behest of BJP leadership at Centre”, the PDP has unexpectedly welcomed the development.

“Azad sahab is a towering political leader and he is welcome back to J&K. It is a democratic right of any person including Azad Sahab to leave a party and form a new party,” PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, said.

The remarks of NC president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have been guarded over Azad’s exit from Congress. While senior Abdullah expressed sadness at the exit of a veteran leader from the Congress, junior Abdullah termed it as a body blow to the Congress, saying it was “sad” and “scary” to see the grand old party implode.

Azad, 73, also a former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming it "comprehensively destroyed" and lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

Political analysts believe that Azad’s decision to launch a new party will further fragment the Muslim vote in J&K, particularly in the Jammu region. “It is advantage BJP which will now have a chance to win a good number of seats in Muslim majority Chenab and Pir Panjal areas of Jammu region,” Javid Trali, a political analyst, told DH.

Trali, who heads J&K Policy Institute, a Srinagar-based think-tank, says more than the Congress, it will be a loss to the NC which was emerging as the only opposition to the BJP in J&K.

“NC’s loss in the Jammu region will be BJP’s gain and plus through proxies, the saffron party can win some seats in Kashmir valley also. In that scenario, the BJP’s dream of a Hindu CM in J&K can become a reality. And in case Hindu CM plan doesn’t materialise, then Azad will be the best bet for the BJP to take over the reins of J&K,” he added.