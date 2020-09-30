With Babri Masjid demolition verdict, CBI judge S K Yadav calls it a day

With the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Special CBI judge S K Yadav retired on Wednesday.

In his last judgement, Yadav acquitted all the 32 accused persons.

The judge was scheduled to retire on September 30, 2019, but was granted a year's extension by the Supreme Court to complete the hearing of the case and deliver the judgement.

Yadav holds a long connection with Ayodhya as he was posted there as additional district and sessions judge from 2005 to 2009. He was transferred two years before the disputed structure was demolished at Ayodhya.

Interestingly, Yadav had started his career in the judicial services from Faizabad as Additional Munsif in 1990. He started hearing the demolition case in 2015.

In 2017, the judge started hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case daily on the direction of the apex court.

Earlier this month, when the hearing concluded, he had reserved his verdict for today.