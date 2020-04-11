With business as usual, India would have seen 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases by April 15, says Health Ministry

India would have seen 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases by April 15 had the government not taken pre-emptive steps and announced a lockdown on March 24, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Centre presented two different scenarios, based on statistical analysis done by the Health Ministry, to stress the importance of the policy of social distancing and lockdown as 1,117 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the country since Friday.

“A statistical analysis of the rate of growth suggests that if there were no lockdown or containment measures then the cases growing at 41% rate could have resulted in 8.2 lakh cases by April 15,” Lav Agarwal told reporters at the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation here.

Aggarwal said according to the second scenario with containment measures alone without a lockdown, the country could have seen 1.2 lakh positive cases by April 15 at the peak growth rate of the disease (28.9%) seen before the implementation of lockdown.

The revelations came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of states decided to extend the 21-day lockdown by another two weeks till April 30.

As of Saturday, after lockdown and strict containment measures, India has 7,529 cases as of Saturday. Of these, 652 patients have been cured on the infection and discharged from hospital.

India also witnessed 43 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the death toll to 242, the health ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,04,613 isolation beds and 11,836 ICU beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients across the country. Also, 586 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been earmarked at the central and the state levels.

The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) said 1,71,718 samples had been tested. On Friday, 16,564 tests were conducted through a network of government and private labs.

Centre has roped in National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and Civil Defense volunteers to ensure supply of essential commodities.